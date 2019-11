HUBBY TRIES TO FORCE WIFE OUT OF HOSPITAL FOR SEX

According to the State led by Mr Trymore Chitumbu on 25 January Muzamba went to St Patrick’s Hospital where Ms Mathe was admitted and told the her to leave the hospital without being discharged by the doctor. She refused telling him that she had not fully recovered and that angered Muzamba who threatened to kill her once she set foot in his home. Muzamba had to be refrained from further victimising Ms Mathe by the hospital security after ignoring pleas from nurses to leave the premises.