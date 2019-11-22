MAN DROWNS DAUGHTER IN CUSTODY ROW





A taxi driver from Gweru allegedly drowned his two-year-old daughter in a dam before hanging himself from a tree near the dam following a dispute over the custody of the child with his girlfriend.





Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed that police are investigating two cases of sudden death by hanging and drowning involving a father and daughter at Insukamini Dam in Lower Gweru on Monday evening.





Asst Insp Mukwende identified the taxi driver as Lot Josiya (42) of Woodlands Park suburb in Gweru





“Police in Gweru are investigating two cases of sudden death where a man was found hanging from a tree after he allegedly drowned his two- year- old daughter in Insukamini Dam in Lower Gweru about 30 km from Gweru.





The horrific incident occurred on 18 November at Insukamini Dam in Lower Gweru at around 9.30PM,” she said.





Asst Insp Mukwende said Josiya allegedly visited his girlfriend whom he has a child with in Mambo suburb.





“It is alleged that the two had a misunderstanding over the custody of their daughter, Prudence Josiya. It is further alleged that he forcibly took the child and drove off to an unknown destination,” she said.





Asst Insp Mukwende said later that night, Josiya allegedly sent a text message to the mother of the child informing her that he intended to drown himself and the child in Insukamini Dam.





The following day at around 9AM, Asst Insp Mukwende said a passerby discovered Josiya’s body hanging from a tree near the dam and reported the matter to the police.





“Police attended the scene and further searches were done around the dam and the body of the toddler was discovered floating near the dam wall,” she said. Asst Insp Mukwende said Josiya’s vehicle was found parked near the dam.



