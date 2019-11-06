GUMBO ARREST : ITS POLITICAL GAMES, SAY CHURCHES





ZIMBABWE Heads of Christian Denominations executive secretary Bishop Kenneth Mtata yesterday said the arrest of Presidential Affairs minister Joram Gumbo by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on Monday could be viewed as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s political gamesmanship to fight his political wars.





Gumbo was arrested on Monday for criminal abuse of office during his time as Transport minister.He becomes the second minister to be arrested in Mnangagwa’s anti-corruption fight after former Tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira, who is still on trial for criminal abuse of office, money-laundering and corruption involving US$95 million of the National Social Security Authority funds

.

Mtata told NewsDay that Zimbabweans had lost trust in the way Zacc was arresting some bigwigs while leaving other corrupt officials in both government and the ruling party Zanu PF.

“The current anti-corruption model is based on the law instead of values and culture change. In an environment of mistrust such a legal approach against corruption will be viewed as part of factional political gamesmanship,” he said.





Mnangagwa has been accused of using the anti-graft body to elbow out bigwigs in his party who would have fallen out with him while leaving out other people in his inner circle whose corrupt activities are even in the public domain.





In some cases those who would have fallen out with Mnangagwa and arrested by Zacc are not convicted as the anti-graft body would have no solid case.





Opposition MDC spokesperson Daniel Molokele said the recent arrest of Gumbo by Zacc was a publicity stunt by Mnangagwa.





“Since Mnangagwa promised to deal with corrupt officials no one has actually been convicted. It is more of internal politics than fighting corruption,” he said.





“We still believe that it is the same trend (of catching and releasing corrupt people). The bottom line is since that past two years it is difficult to believe that they are fighting corruption. It’s the usual publicity stunt.”



