EDITH OPPERMAN MATERNITY CLINIC RE-OPENS

Edith Opperman Maternity Clinic in Mbare, Harare, is now operational following its reopening last week and by yesterday it had helped 76 mothers deliver, bringing relief to scores of pregnant women.

Some women were recently forced to give birth at home or in makeshift clinics, despite the risks associated with such births because of the ongoing strike by nurses at council clinics.

To prove the risk, 10 of the first 76 women attended to had complications and were transferred to a central hospital for further care.

On the other hand, the number of pregnant women seeking assistance from Ms Esther Zinyoro, popularly known as Mbuya Gwena, a traditional birth attendant at Tagarira Flats, has significantly dropped.

Furniture, which had been moved from her lounge and stacked against the wall outside her home to create space for patients, had by yesterday been taken back into the lounge.

When The Herald visited Mbuya Gwena’s home, there was only one woman in the lounge, who said she was not aware that Edith Opperman had resumed services.

Before the clinic reopened, Mbuya Gwena’s lounge accommodated an average of six women at any given time.

It was used also used as a post-natal room for mothers and their newborn babies.