ED MAKES SENIOR APPOINTMENTS

President Mnangagwa has appointed new permanent secretaries to three ministries, a new Chief of Protocol and a head of the President’s Secretariat, both in the Office of the President and Cabinet. In a statement last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said President Mnangagwa approved the appointments in terms of his constitutional powers in Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.









Ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa is the new Chief of Protocol in the Office of the President and Cabinet.





He holds qualifications in development and business administration and is an accomplished career diplomat who rose through the ranks in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served Zimbabwe with distinction as a diplomat in Sweden, Australia, South Africa, Malaysia and Brunei.





Ambassador Chipaziwa leaves the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to join the OPC to give urgency to ongoing efforts to engage and re-engage the international community in pursuit of national development.





Ambassador Raphael Faranisi becomes Head of the President’s Secretariat in the OPC.





He is a career diplomat with experience in senior level administration, diplomacy and protocol services.





He is a former Director of Protocol and served as a diplomat in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during which time he also served as Head of the SADC Group of Ambassadors.





Ambassador Faranisi’s last post was as Chief Director for Multilateral Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. He is expected to lead a team of high-level technical and administrative personnel that constitutes an intelligent interface between the Office of the President and all national stakeholders and international partners.





Mr Zvinechimwe Churu has been appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.





“Mr Churu has more than 25 years of experience in public administration and management specialising in economic policy formulation and implementation, domestic and international finance, and budget and expenditure management with a pointed focus on national economic development.





“He also possesses private experience as a former chief executive officer of the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe (NocZim),” said Dr Sibanda.





Mr Churu joins the local government sector from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development when there is renewed national interest in supporting inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development in the context of institutional devolution.





His appointment is effective from December 1, 2019, when he takes over from Mr George Magosvongwe who will be assigned to another ministry.





A top intelligence official, Mr Aaron Nhepera, has been appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. He joins the ministry from the security and intelligence sector.





Mr Nhepera holds qualifications in accountancy and business management, and “possesses requisite experience in security and intelligence administration which competencies are key to deepening and expanding safety and security of persons, property, infrastructure and national institutions in the broader context of creating an enabling environment for and promoting ease of doing business in Zimbabwe”, said Dr Sibanda.





He joins the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage when there are renewed calls to combat crime and corruption in Zimbabwe. His appointment is with immediate effect.





Mr Melusi Matshiya has been appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.





He has been moved from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage where he was Permanent Secretary. The appointment is with immediate effect.



