ED INJECTING NEW BLOOD : ZANU PF YOUTH LEAGUE





THE Zanu-PF Youth League has commended President Mnangagwa for appointing more younger people into Government, saying the development was a clear commitment to the inclusive agenda.





In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Youth League national Secretary for Administration Cde Tendai Chirau said the President “lived up to his word” by fulfilling his promise made during the second national assembly meeting of the Youth League 2019.





During that meeting, President Mnangagwa promised to increase the number of younger ministers in Government.





Cde Chirau said by appointing youths into Government, the President demonstrated his desire to blend old and young generations for the development of the country.





“The unrelenting recognition of young people by His Excellency President Mnangagwa’s new government and the new dispensation is an endorsement of the inclusive philosophy of generational blending where the young are blended with the elders in charting the developmental trajectory of our motherland,” said Cde Chirau.





He said the appointments and reappointments of young ministers and deputy ministers encouraged intergenerational dialogue in solving some of the country’s challenges.





“The intergenerational paradigm marks a radical changeover from the traditional one-way perspective whereby only the elderly were considered for Cabinet posts to a novel two-way paradigm that promotes and sustains mutual reciprocity between generations,” said Cde Chirau.





He congratulated the ministers, and urged them to discharge their duties and responsibilities well for the benefit of the country.





President Mnangagwa reshuffled his Cabinet last Friday and injected more young blood as he continued to show faith in youths.





Dr Jenfan Muswere (38) is the new Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister.





Former Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu (38) was reassigned to be Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister.





Former Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi was reassigned as Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.



