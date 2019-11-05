COP SAVES BABY THROTTLED WITH SYNTHETIC HAIR

AN off-duty police officer saved the life of an approximately 14 months old infant he found throttled with synthetic hair and left for dead in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb on Monday night.





Constable Masias Marozva stationed at Luveve Police Station, turned hero when he applied lifesaving skills that he learnt in the police force on the “dying” baby at around 11pm.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango yesterday confirmed the incident, describing it as shocking.





“Police in Bulawayo are investigating an attempted murder incident that happened in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb on Monday night. One of our off-duty police officers who was walking home at about 11pm, spotted an approximately one-year and two months old baby girl who was throttled using braids. The baby’s throat was swollen. The officer spotted the dumped baby after a vehicle passed him and flashed lights in the direction of the infant,” she said.





“The police officer rushed to the scene and untangled the infant who was struggling to breathe due to the braids that were tied on her neck.”





Chief Insp Simango said the officer took the child to Luveve Police Station for processing.





“The child whose identity has not been established was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where she is recovering. We are therefore investigating the matter and trying to locate the child’s parents.





We are appealing to members of the public who might be missing a child of the same age to report to the nearest police station.





“We also to appeal to residents who might have information on parent/s who might have a missing child of the same age to also report to us. Anyone who might have information that would lead to solving this case should report to the nearest police station,” said Chief Insp Simango.





She said police were shocked that someone would attempt to kill an innocent child.



