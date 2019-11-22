CAR PLUNGES INTO DITCH : COUNCIL SPEAKS

THE Bulawayo City Council has explained the accident in which a truck plunged into a ditch in the city yesterday resulting in the image going viral on social media platforms.







It is alleged that the driver was avoiding another pothole and swerved into the ditch. He did not have any visible injuries and no other vehicle was involved in the accident.





In a statement, Bulawayo City Council Senior Public Relations officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said after a pipe burst the weight of the vehicle led to the road caving in and collapsing.





“The City of Bulawayo did receive communication of the unfortunate incident of a road collapse on Steelworks Road on the morning of Friday, 22 November 2019,” read the statement. “A burst occurred on the 12 inch pipeline supplying water to Industry, Thorngrove Industry and surrounding areas.”





Most of the roads in the city are in a poor state and their condition is worsening due to the rains.

Some of the roads have gone for years without being rehabilitated, creating a hazard for road users and giving motorists extra costs.



