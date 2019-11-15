BRIT JAILED OVER DEADLY BUTT LIFT IN USA





A British woman who was extradited to New York from the United Kingdom has been sentenced to a year in prison for performing a botched butt lift that killed a TV producer in 2015.





Donna Francis burst into tears in court on Thursday when Queens Supreme Court Judge Kenneth Holder handed down the sentence a month after the woman pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the death of Kelly Mayhew.





Francis was initially indicted in 2016 for the death of Mayhew, a television producer who paid $1,600 to have the procedure in the basement of Francis' Queens home.





As per the terms of her extradition, she was given no more than a year in prison, something that Judge Holder and family members of Mayhew called an injustice.

'I have to say that the phrase "getting away with murder" certainly applies to you,' Holder told the fake doctor during her sentencing, according to the New York Post.





'What [the family] is not getting, in my opinion, is justice,' Holder said. 'If you have a conscience, this is going to haunt you much longer than the 1-year sentence you’re going to serve.'





Mayhew's mother, Latrice, told the Post: 'If you can sleep on the fact that you just killed someone…then you don’t care. She got away with murder.' Mayhew's brother, Richard Lane, also told the newspaper that his sister 'died for greed. A life lost for money'.





During the sentencing, Lane read a statement on behalf of their mother, which said that Francis would not tell his mother the address to give responders when she called 911.





'Kelly’s last words to my mother were, "Mommy, hold my hand,"' Lane said.





The extradition order also requires that Francis serve her sentence in Suffolk County, Long Island, rather than the notorious Rikers Island detention facility.





Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said Francis injected Mayhew's buttocks with silicone gel purchased from eBay in the basement of her home in the Far Rockaway neighborhood on May 30, 2015.





Authorities say the silicone entered Mayhew's bloodstream and killed her.