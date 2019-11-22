AUTISM SCHOOL FOUNDER ILL TREATS BOY, DRAGGED TO COURT





The Autism Organisation of Zimbabwe founder was yesterday dragged to court charged for contravening the Children’s Act after she ill-treated one of the children in her care.





Hellen Mutambara was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Victoria Mashamba.





The complainant is Eunice Kusema, 34, who is the biological mother to the seven-year-old autistic boy who was assaulted and ill-treated at the organisation.





Allegations are that on September 20, Kusema went to the school intending to collect her son and upon arrival, she noticed that the boy was covered with dust and was wearing soiled pants.

Kusema is alleged to have gone inside the premises to inquire from one Mrs Makaza who advised her that the boy had diarrhoea since the day before and she also got to know that the boy had been denied medical attention.





The court heard that Kusema took the child to a local hospital where he was treated and the doctors also diagnosed that the boy had been assaulted.



