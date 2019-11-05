80 ASPIRING NURSES SUE HRE HOSPITAL





At least 80 aspiring trainee nurses have threatened to take Harare Central Hospital to court for failing to enlist them for lessons despite having offered them places two years ago.





They claim the referral hospital notified them through offer letters that their applications were successful and they would start training in May 2018. In a letter of complaint prepared by their lawyer Mr Simon Chabuka and addressed to the hospital’s chief executive officer Dr





Tinashe Dobbie, the would-be trainees demanded an explanation from the hospital.

They said the hospital’s move was in violation of their Constitutional rights.

“Sometime in 2017, your institution advertised for a nurse training intake for 2018,” reads the letter.





“A number of people reacted positively to the advertisement and applied for the enrolment.

“They were invited for interviews and were successful.





“Your office informed them that they were successful and were to be notified of the dates to commence training.

“You subsequently sent them notifications that they were to start training, with some to start in May 2018, September 2018, January 2019, May 2019 and September 2019.”





The aspiring trainee nurses complained that they were shocked to discover that recruitment for the next batch was done in May and September 2018 and January this year. They claimed the hospital officials had been elusive whenever they tried to engage them over the matter.





“Your conduct is in violation of the Administrative Justice Act Chapter 10:28 and the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” said the lawyers.





“We, therefore, demand that you enrol the students for offered places immediately or we are forced to approach the courts of law for corrective recourse.”





The letter was also addressed to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.