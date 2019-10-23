WOMAN MOLESTS NEPHEW (3)





A 19-YEAR-OLD woman from Zvishavane has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for sexually assaulting her three-year-old nephew.





The woman, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor, told Zvishavane Magistrate Mr Achy Wochiunga during mitigation that she sexually assaulted her nephew to quench her sexual appetite.





She said her husband was not satisfying her in bed. The accused from Bhusumani village under Chief Masunda pleaded not guilty to indecent assault.





She was however, convicted after a full trial. Mr Wochiunga sentenced her to 12 months in prison and six months were suspended for three years on condition of good behaviour.





The accused will therefore effectively serve six months in prison. Prosecuting, Mr Tinashe Maponde said on October 1 this year, the accused person was at home with the juvenile.





“The accused person then took the minor into her bedroom and removed his trousers and underwear. She also told the juvenile to lie on the blankets which were spread on the floor and he complied.





“She went on to remove her underwear and pulled her skirt to the waist level, grabbed the juvenile and started caressing his private parts,” he said.





Mr Maponde told the court that the matter came to light after the accused was caught red handed by her husband whilst on top of the boy busy caressing his private parts.



