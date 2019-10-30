THIEVING PUPIL HANGS SELF





A FORM Two pupil at Maranatha High School in Bulawayo’s Nketa suburb was found hanging at his home in Nketa 7 on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide.





Nqobile Lusinga (15) allegedly hanged himself from the roof trusses of his bedroom in the afternoon after his teachers questioned him about money and a cellphone that he was found with.





Sources said Nqobile had stolen US$100 from his aunt that he used to buy the phone. He lived with his aunt Ms Isabel Ndlovu in Nketa suburb as his parents stay in Cowdray Park suburb.





Before the suspected suicide on Tuesday morning, Nqobile’s teacher had asked his aunt to come to school after he had been absent for days.





Nqobile allegedly confessed that he had stolen money from his aunt.





Sources from Nketa suburb who declined to be named said when Nqobile discovered that his aunt was aware he had stolen the money, he decided to commit suicide.





When the Chronicle visited the Lusinga family, the family members were hostile and refused to discuss the issue leading to the Tuesday tragedy.





“Angifuni muntu owe Chronicle lapha, libizwe ngubani, lifuna kusasa kuphume sokungama headline e town! I don’t want someone from Chronicle here, who invited you? You want the story to make headlines around town tomorrow,” shouted one of the family members.





Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the suspected suicide case.





“On October 29, the deceased’s aunt phoned the deceased’s mother after he was found in possession of money and a cell phone. The deceased’s mother went to school for verification and found out that her son had stolen cash amounting to US$100 and used it to buy a new phone,” she said.





“Deceased’s mother ordered the now deceased to go home and bring the change he was left with and he never returned to school.”



