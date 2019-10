MAN RAPES GRANDDAUGHTER TWICE

“The accused person followed the complainant into the bedroom hut and instructed her to stop sweeping and sit on the bed and she complied. He started touching her and ordered her to remove her clothes. The complainant refused and attempted to exit the bedroom hut but the accused person closed the door. He grabbed her, placed her on the bed and raped her once. The complainant tried to scream for help but failed as her grandfather had covered her mouth with his hand.”