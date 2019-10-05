MAN RAPES GRANDDAUGHTER TWICE





A 69-YEAR-OLD man from Gwanda has been arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old granddaughter on two separate occasions while under his custody.





The man from Kafusi area, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda.





He was remanded in custody to October 14. Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said the old man raped his granddaughter last month.





Her grandmother left her and her two siblings aged eight and 10 years under the custody of their grandfather while she attended a funeral.





“On September 10, the complainant’s grandmother went to attend a funeral and left the complainant and her two brothers aged eight and 10 years under the custody of their grandfather.





“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the same month the complainant and her siblings were playing outside when the accused person called her. He tasked her to go and sweep in his bedroom hut while he ordered the two boys to remain outside playing,” she said.





“The accused person followed the complainant into the bedroom hut and instructed her to stop sweeping and sit on the bed and she complied. He started touching her and ordered her to remove her clothes. The complainant refused and attempted to exit the bedroom hut but the accused person closed the door. He grabbed her, placed her on the bed and raped her once. The complainant tried to scream for help but failed as her grandfather had covered her mouth with his hand.”





Miss Mahachi said the accused person warned the complainant against reporting the matter to anyone and she remained quiet. She said on a later date during the same month the complainant and her siblings were sitting in the kitchen hut when the accused person walked in.





She said the accused person instructed the boys to go and fetch firewood in the bush and told the complainant to remain behind and prepare supper.





Miss Mahachi said when the other children were gone, the accused person grabbed the complainant while in the kitchen hut and raped her and warned her against reporting the matter.





“Upon the return of her grandmother on September 18, the juvenile complained of pain in her private parts. Her grandmother inspected her and questioned her on what had happened after noticing some bruises. The complainant revealed what her grandfather had done to her,” she said.



