MAN ATTACKED BY FIVE COPS, VOMITS BLOOD





Police’s abuse of human rights in Zimbabwe has come to the fore once more after cops at Mashoko Police Base in Bikita allegedly beat up a man until he vomited blood.

The matter was reported under CR13/09/19.





Takura Serimani (33) allegedly asked five cops who wanted to arrest his colleague only identified as Muwati to identify themselves by producing their identity cards and this angered the officers who then assaulted him. The incident happened at Chiremwaremwa Business Centre in Bikita on September 7 at around 10am.





Efforts to get a comment from Serimani who is employed by the Zimbabwe Cotton Consortium (ZCC) were fruitless. His manager Christopher Mushuma however, confirmed the incident and said that Serimani is recuperating at home after he was given some off days.





Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said she had not received the report by the time of going to Press.





A medical report in the hands of The Mirror which was done at Mashoko Mission Hospital shows that Serimani suffered chest pains and vomited blood as a result of the alleged assault.





The Mirror is told that Dispol Amos Mbeve who oversees Bikita district is aware of the issue.

Serimani has also instituted legal proceedings against the five cops. The matter is being handled by Cover Link Legal Aid. He further complains that he had US$800 stolen from him during the assault.





The allegations are that after asking for the IDs, the cops used booted feet, clenched fists and bricks to assault Serimani until he vomited blood. He was ferried to Mashoko Mission Hospital for medical attention after he demanded to know why his co-worker Muwati was being apprehended by unidentified men.



