EX COP STABBED TO DEATH BY LOVER IN MUSINA

Kudzanai Brian Ndoda (26), an ex- Gweru traffic Police Officer has been stabbed to death in a gruesome murder allegedly committed by his Musina girlfriend.

Ndoda who lost his job in the Police force and was now a loader in the South African border town was stabbed at around 7pm on Friday last week.

The lover, Rabela Ntuli who Ndoda was allegedly cohabitating with locked the door from inside before stabbing her boy-friend in the head and chest for allegedly refusing to accompany her to go to the shops to buy beer.

Ntuli has since been released from custody on R2 000 bail.