CHIVAYO PUSHES TO HAVE BRIBERY TRIAL SUSPENDED





Controversial businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, has written to the High Court seeking to have his bribery trial suspended after a Harare magistrate recently dismissed his exception to the charges.





Chivayo, his company Intratek and former ZPC boss Stanley Kazhanje have attested to the urgent chamber application.





They have cited the Prosecutor General and Harare magistrate Pasipanodya Maturure as respondents.





Magistrate Maturure handed down his judgment dismissing Chivayo’s exception to charges on August 21.





“This is an application for interim relief suspending the commencement of our criminal trial before the second respondent (Magistrate Maturure) under case number CRB ACC 14-15/2019, pending the review of the second respondent’s ruling dismissing our exception to criminal charges against us.





“The decision and subject of the review application was given on the 21st of August.





“The interim relief is an adjunct to a provisional order calling upon the respondents to show cause why, if any, on the return date a final order should not be made staying the said criminal proceedings against us pending the application for review aforesaid,” wrote Chivayo.



