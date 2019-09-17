WOMAN DUPED IN FAKE CLEANSING CEREMONY





A Harare woman yesterday appeared in court on allegations of defrauding another woman US$500 and $200 in a botched cleansing ceremony.





Tendai Jeke (29) of 2713 Glen Norah A was facing fraud charges when she appeared before Mbare magistrate Mrs Elizabeth Mugomera. She pleaded not guilty to the charges





Jeke was granted $100 bail. As part of her bail conditions, Jeke was ordered to reside at her given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.





Allegations are that during the month of April this year, the accused misrepresented to Veronica Matenga of 7241/011 Western Triangle Highfields that she was sent by a traditional healer Peter Rakandwa to collect US$500 and RTGS$200 as payment for cleansing evil spirits on her.



