WE FEEL THE LOVE : MUGABE FAMILY





The family of former President Robert Mugabe has thanked Zimbabweans for commiserating with it during the loss of the country’s founding father. Cde Mugabe died in Singapore last week and has since been declared a national hero.





Mugabe family representative Cde Walter Chidhakwa expressed gratitude at Rufaro Stadium yesterday during the second day that the public was viewing the body of the iconic leader.





“When I saw those multitudes of people at the airport right up to the city, it was probably one of the most touching moments in my life. There is a part of Baba that we never really appreciated, that is his very close proximity to the people,” Cde Chidhakwa said.





“There are naturally those who don’t like him but we learnt on that day (when the body arrived from Singapore) and during the last two days, yesterday and today, the great love the people of Zimbabwe had for him and it humbles us.





“I called it a genuine overflow of grief, a genuine overflow of kindness, really very touching and I just want to say to the people of Zimbabwe, on behalf of the Mugabe family, on behalf of the Karigamombe family and on behalf of the Gushungo clan, we appreciate the love that you have shown to our father. We value it, we don’t take for granted the difficulties that you have gone through to get here. Some walked from different places to get here and it shows that (he had that) very close proximity to the people and I hope the people will continue to remember him.” Members of the public from all the country’s provinces have had an opportunity to pay their respects to the Mugabe family at Rufaro Stadium since Thursday.



