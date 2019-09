WE FEEL THE LOVE : MUGABE FAMILY

“I called it a genuine overflow of grief, a genuine overflow of kindness, really very touching and I just want to say to the people of Zimbabwe, on behalf of the Mugabe family, on behalf of the Karigamombe family and on behalf of the Gushungo clan, we appreciate the love that you have shown to our father. We value it, we don’t take for granted the difficulties that you have gone through to get here. Some walked from different places to get here and it shows that (he had that) very close proximity to the people and I hope the people will continue to remember him.” Members of the public from all the country’s provinces have had an opportunity to pay their respects to the Mugabe family at Rufaro Stadium since Thursday.