ROW OVER ZW$2,5 MILLION MUGABE FUNERAL FOOD BILL

A ROW has erupted between Zimbabwe government and the former late President Robert Mugabe’s family over payment for catering services that have been provided by Nyaradzo Group, the Zim Morning Post can reveal.

This comes on the backdrop of reports that the Mugabe family contracted Nyaradzo Group to provide catering services, equipment, generators, mobile toilets and executive mobile sleepers without government approval.

For food services alone the bill stood at ZW$2,5 million of at Sunday.

Sources said the Mugabe family engaged Nyaradzo while government deals with Doves Funeral when it comes to handling heroes’ burials.