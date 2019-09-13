ROBERT ZHUWAO SUFFERS A STROKE

FORMER president Robert Mugabe’s nephew Robert Zhuwao will not be attending his uncle’s funeral as he is recovering in Zambia after recently suffering from a stroke.

Mugabe died last Friday in Singapore. He was 95.

Zhuwao left the country for Zambia in December 2017 and has not returned since.





President Mnangagwa has said all foreign-based relatives to the former president are welcome to attend his burial and Zhuwao’s wife, Getrude Gamuchirayi Zhuwao, says they have always been welcome in Zimbabwe and they are only missing the funeral because of the stroke her husband suffered.





“Yes we have been here (in Zambia) with our (two) children since December 2017. However, our decision to move was based purely on giving the school going children stability.





“As a music promoter and businessman, my husband has no reason to fear any Government of the republic of Zimbabwe. He has never been a politician,” she said.





Getrude spoke on the stroke that her husband suffered and said were it not for that, their whole family would be in Zimbabwe mourning the former president.





“My husband suffered the stroke on the 24th of August 2019 and was hospitalised. He was discharged briefly and admitted at another hospital on the 30th of August where he was under the care of a specialist neurosurgeon.

“He is now at home and will start physiotherapy next week as his right side was affected.”

She added that Mugabe’s death affected her husband, who was named after the former president, immensely.





“The death of his uncle has affected him greatly. He was a father figure to him from the age of six and even before. He is sad to not be able to travel for the funeral but his Doctors have advised against it.” H Metro



