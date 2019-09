RAMAPHOSA BOOED IN HARARE

President Cyril Ramaphosa was booed at former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's memorial in Harare on Saturday.

Earlier the South African president had received a lukewarm applause when his arrival was announced at the Rufaro Stadium where the memorial service was being held.

Taking to the podium, Ramaphosa told the crowd that their former president had been a close ally and friend to South Africa's African National Congress.

"Mugabe was a friend of the ANC, a friend of the people of SA, who stood by us during our darkest hour and was unwavering [in] support when our people were suffering under the yolk of apartheid," Ramaphosa said to booes and jeers.

He said after being elected as South Africa's first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela's first invitation to an African head of state was to Mugabe.

"He was a committed pan-Africanist, an African Hero. We remember the legacy of Mugabe and the sacrifices he personally made, we are grateful for this support."

The hostile reaction is on the back of xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa.

The country has been gripped by sporadic violence across several provinces with Gauteng being the hardest hit.