MUPFUMIRA BAIL RULING SET FOR TODAY





(New Ziana) – Harare magistrate Elijah Makomo on Tuesday postponed bail ruling for fired Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Prisca Mupfumira, who is facing several charges of corruption.





He said the issues involved in the case were intricate, and required more time for a sound judgement to be made. Makomo said he would make the bail ruling, Mupfumira’s latest bid for freedom, on Wednesday.





“These are intricate legal issues which I could not rush through,” he said. Mupfumira was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (Zacc) in July and accused of prejudicing the National Social Security Authority of USD95 million in shady deals when she was Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister.





She was remanded in custody for 21 days to allow the state to complete investigations, a verdict she has tried in vain to overturn in higher courts, including the Supreme Court.





Mupfumira’s renewed bid for bail follows the lapse of the 21 days.





In denying her bail earlier, the courts said she was a flight risk given the gravity of the charges she was facing, and the likelihood of her conviction.



