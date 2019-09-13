MUGABE TO BE BURIED AT THE HEROES ACRE





The late former President Cde Robert Mugabe will be buried at the national heroes acre on a date to be announced.





This was said by the Mugabe family spokesperson Mr Leo Mugabe in an interview with Zimpapers Television Network at the Blue Roof mansion this morning.





“The family and the tradional leaders have pronounced that he will be buried at the National Heroes Acre…as to when he will be buried there are things that the chiefs want done at the national heroes acre and those will take time.



