MUGABE BURIAL : CHIEFS WILL DECIDE

Leo Mugabe says it’s not true that Robert Mugabe said he didn’t want to be buried at Heroes Acre; the chiefs will decide on where he Mugabe be buried (Zimbolive) pic.twitter.com/M8ATcnWeS7— Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) September 7, 2019
Leo Mugabe says it’s not true that Robert Mugabe said he didn’t want to be buried at Heroes Acre; the chiefs will decide on where he Mugabe be buried (Zimbolive) pic.twitter.com/M8ATcnWeS7— Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) September 7, 2019
0 comments:
Post a Comment