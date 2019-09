MANYUCHI SWEATS AT THE WEIGH IN

CHARLES MANYUCHI had to endure some anxious moments at yesterday’s weigh-in, but says it didn’t deflect his focus ahead of the World Boxing Federation middleweight bout against Argentine Diego Diaz Gallardo tonight.

The 12-round contest is scheduled for the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The former World Boxing Council silver welterweight champion had to go to the gym and shed excess weight after he initially weighed 200 grammes above the required 72.575kg.

With Gallardo, who was in-weight at 71. 2kg relaxing, Manyuchi had to undergo a gruelling mass-shedding activities as officials from the WBF waited for the outcome.

The Chivhu-based fighter eventually clocked 72.4 kilos after the crash-programme, much to the relief of his handlers.

Had Manyuchi failed to weigh within the stipulated period, the fight could have been cancelled or, Gallardo willing, it would have been reduced to a non-title bout.

But, Manyuchi says he is mentally strong enough not to let the incident affect his focus.

“Yesterday (Thursday), I was well within weight but then some of these incidents are common place in boxing,’’ he said.

‘’I cannot allow the whole four or so months I put into training to be swallowed by a miner blip like this.

“It all comes down to mentality. Boxing is a combination of several aspects, key amongst that being mental.

‘I am experienced enough to know better.’’