MAGAYA : EXTORTIONISTS HOUNDING ME

“Let me tell you the truth, if there was something I would have gone publicly and apologised but the fact that there is nothing to the claims that’s why I have kept quiet and allowed the authorities to do their work. I’m only crying because they are not seeing the motive behind the things I have been accused of, most of the things were motivated by the issue of money more than anything else. I think the authorities will extract the truth, since the word gender refer to both men and women, I anticipate my right as a citizen of Zimbabwe will be protected,” Magaya said.