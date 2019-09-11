I DON'T KNOW YET WHERE MUGABE WILL BE BURIED : LEO





Robert Mugabe's body was repatriated from Singapore to Zimbabwe on Wednesday as his family said they were still unsure where he would be buried. Thousands of people gathered to watch as the plane carrying dictator's remains landed at Harare's international airport, which bears his name, early in the afternoon.





The coffin was accompanied by Grace Mugabe, the president's widow, who had been living in Singapore with her husband since April.





Mugabe's body will lie in state in Harare and at his home village in Zwimba before a funeral ceremony attended by international dignitaries at the capital's main sports stadium planned for Saturday.





But an acrimonious row over his final resting place is yet to be resolved, fuelling rumours in the Zimbabwean capital that the ceremony may be postponed.





"I don’t yet know whether he will be buried at home, at the village or what," Leo Mugabe, the former president's eldest nephew, told the Telegraph on Wednesday. "I am the family spokesman and I hope to soon find out… so far it is all going OK, as far as we know.”

The Zimbabwean government wants Mugabe to be laid to rest at Heroes Acre, a cemetery set aside for national dignitaries in west Harare where a plot for the late president is already marked out alongside the grave of his first wife, Sally.





But some members of Mugabe's family say the former president turned against the idea of being buried at Heroes Acre after he was deposed in a coup in 2017, and asked instead to be buried alongside his mother in Zwimba, his home village 50 miles from Harare.





Mr Mnangagwa, a former lieutenant of Mugabe who ousted him in a coup in 2017, held inconclusive talks with tribal chiefs to diffuse the deadlock on Tuesday.





Leo Mugabe told the Telegraph that even he did not yet know what had been said at the meeting.



