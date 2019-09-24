HARRY AND MEGHAN HIT THE BEACH, HOURS AFTER TWO MEN WERE SHOT DEAD THERE





The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex braved a storm of sand to spend more than an hour with surfers at Monwabisi Beach, Cape Town, on Tuesday.





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kickstarted their tour of southern Africa in Nyanga on Monday, and on the second day of their tour they joined a group of surfer mentors in a “call and response game” called kilo.

Dozens of people waving the British flag arrived on the beach for a glimpse of the royals. Among them was Wendy Berk, 80.





“We love the royal family,” she said. “My father was British. My daughters have been to the wedding and we absolutely adore them. We want to see the baby.”





Rebecca Cronje shared Berk’s sentiments. “I am actually British but I am married to a South African man,” she said.





“I am happy to see the royals, they are a road from where I live. It is an amazing opportunity which I cannot miss at all. I am here to see the fans and be part of it.”





Monwabisi was under heavy police guard. On Monday night, police shot dead a 29-year-old murder suspect at the beach.





Western Cape police spokesman Lt-Col Andrè Traut said the suspect was sought for multiple murders, attempted murders and rape committed on the Cape Flats.





“The suspect was also sought for the murder of two Law Enforcement officers who were killed in Sweet Home Farm earlier this month,” said Traut.





“After requesting the public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 29-year-old suspect, who cannot be named at this stage, our members reacted on a tip-off and approached the suspect at Monwabisi Beach late last night,.





“During a shootout between members of our Special Task Force and the suspect, he and his unknown accomplice were both fatally wounded.



