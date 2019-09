GRACA MACHEL : MUGABE'S LEGACY SHOULD BE TREASURED

THE late former President, Cde Robert Mugabe, carved his mark in championing education for all in Zimbabwe and should also be remembered as a freedom fighter, who contributed immensely to promote freedom within Sadc, deputy chair of a group of prominent figures and former statespersons known as The Elders, Mrs Graca Machel, has said.

Speaking to journalists after delivering the group’s condolence message to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House yesterday, Mrs Machel said the late nationalist’s legacy of providing education for all should be treasured.

“(Former) President Mugabe will be remembered as a freedom fighter,” she said. “He contributed immensely for the freedom of this country; he contributed immensely for the freedom of other people here in the region.

“But I must say also that the first years of development of Zimbabwe, we say Zimbabwe was a beacon in this region, particularly in education.

“Many of you benefited from the policies he championed to make sure that education is available to everyone in this country.

But, of course the young generation only remember the last years, where there has been hardships.