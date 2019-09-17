GONYETI : I WILL NOT STOP





TOP comedienne Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya of Bustop TV fame yesterday said nothing was going to stop her from producing more hilarious and satirical skits despite her recent abduction by suspected State security agents.





The jester told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday following last week’s release of a skit in which she mimics former First Lady Grace Mugabe, that no amount of intimidation was going to stop her.





“We tell the stories of Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans. Being a storyteller is a thing I cannot stop. I will always find myself reflecting on stories from society and it’s not personal. It’s just stories,” she said.





“Every society or family needs a friend and a friend is there for the family in all situations, bad or good, happy or sad; a friend is there for the family and has to initiate dialogue. What we do is important in society. It educates and raises awareness on differences in society.”





In the latest skit, Gonyeti is seen having a conversation with “George Charamba” (deputy chief secretary in the President’s Office) who was trying to persuade her to allow the President to come in for the funeral.





There has been a lot of tension in the wake of former President Robert Mugabe’s death after his family claimed he died a bitter man following his ouster through a coup by his long-time ally and mentee, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.





Gonyeti said her dream was to break into the regional market and be one of the biggest creatives.





“Resources allowing and God opening doors, our idea is to expand into the region and expand our market, bringing fresh ideas that get youths and women to be engaged in critical content. We would want to be the biggest content creators in southern Africa, but that will take time and resources too,” she said.





Gonyeti made her breakthrough in stand-up comedy when she performed at the Let’s Laugh Again comedy festival which featured renowned Ugandan comedienne Anne Kansiime.





Since then, the female jester has been known for producing sensitive political satire, which recently led to her abduction.



