GEMS GET THEIR CASH





THE Zimbabwe netball Gems have started receiving their $20 000 allowances as promised by Sport, Youth, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry about a fortnight ago.





The allowances are a ‘‘thank you’’ token from the Government for the way the girls performed in their maiden appearance at the Vitality Netball World Cup finals held in Liverpool, England, in July where they put up some breathtaking performances that saw them winning three games and emerging eighth overall.





“I am excited. The money has now reflected in my account and even though it came a bit late, it’s better late than never. We would like to applaud the Honourable Minister for keeping her word. If only other administrators could emulate her,” said an elated Gem.





Her colleagues that also spoke to Chronicle Sport confirmed the windfall.





“Some of us were slowly losing hope because of past experiences with these people, but thanks to some sections of the media that kept highlighting our plight, the money has finally come. A special thank you goes to our Minister; because of her background as a sportsperson, she probably understands the needs of sportspersons,” she said.



