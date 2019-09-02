FOREIGN SHOPS LOOTED IN JOHANNESBURG

Several foreign owned shops have been looted in Tembisa over night. Residents of the township on the East Rand said they were avenging the killing of a Pretoria taxi driver allegedly by a foreign national.







The looting spree started before midnight on Sunday. Residents also said they wanted to rid townships of foreigners.





One of the residents Nhlanhla Nkambule told SowetanLIVE that they were fed up with foreign nationals in their community.





“They come here and sell drugs to our children. They also killed a taxi driver in Pretoria because they want to sell drugs,” Nkambule said.





But other residents said they did not know what had triggered the looting of shops.





Ekurhuleni MMC for Community Safety Frans Mmoko said the situation was contained before it spread to other parts of the township.





“We have managed to keep the situation localised in one area. We don’t want it to spill over to other parts (of Tembisa) and we will be camping here to make sure of that,” he said.

Mmoko said he suspected that the lootings are a result of messages that were circulated on social media about a possible shutdown in the township.





“We have unconfirmed information that people wanted to hijack trucks and block the highways and freeways with them. We didn’t take chances so we placed members at spots we thought would be targeted,” he said.





Meanwhile 41 people have been arrested following incidents of looting and torching of buildings and vehicles in Jeppestown and surrounding areas.



