EX ZBC BOSS REMANDED IN CUSTODY





FORMER Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive officer Patrick Mavhura and ex-head finance, administration and human resources manager Benenia Shumba yesterday appeared in court facing corruption charges.





The two were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko who remanded them in custody to tomorrow for bail application.





Allegations are that the two siphoned more than US$340 000 advertising revenue from the national broadcaster.





According to court papers, Mavhura bought a house in the leafy suburb of Borrowdale, vehicles and other properties.





“An advertising company Total Media was asked to make advance payments of US$75 000 and US$25 000 to an Ecobank account belonging to Mugiya and Macharaga Law chambers in exchange for advertising airtime worth US$112 500 and $37 000 respectively,” the court papers read in part.





“The former ZBC boss and his accomplice again entered into another agreement with Adrenalin Advertising agent who had to make yet again an advance payment of US$100 000 in exchange for advertising airtime worth US$ 150 000.





“Under instruction from Shumba, Adrenalin Advertising deposited the money into Mugiya and Mucharaga law chambers’ Ecobank account.”



