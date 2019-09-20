DIARRHOEA CASES ALARM HRE COUNCIL





Cases of diarrhoea in Harare have risen to alarming levels, with Dzivaresekwa recording over 360 cases as of yesterday. The outbreak started two weeks ago when residents drank untreated water. Learners at Warren Park 1 Primary School last week suffered a severe diarrhoea outbreak.





Harare City Council Health Services Director Dr Prosper Chonzi yesterday dismissed reports of a cholera and typhoid outbreak.





“As of today, there are 362 cases of diarrhoea, but we conducted tests to check if there is a possibility of cholera, but the results show that it is just watery diarrhoea.



