ZIM HEROES REMAINS TO BE REPATRIATED FROM THE UK

“We have reached a stage where we can safely say the repatriation from the UK of human remains of people with Zimbabwean origins is in its final stage, but for now I cannot confirm that Ambuya Nehanda’s remains are part of those identified since it is a process that involves a lot of research. We have done most of the basic work and we are now into the final phase of the process although I cannot give a time frame, but the repatriation will be quite soon,” he said.