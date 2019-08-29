WIFE BEATER DROWNS IN LAKE KARIBA





A 42-year-old man committed suicide in Kariba on Tuesday afternoon after he had assaulted his wife following a misunderstanding at their home.





The man, whose name was still being withheld yesterday, thought that he had killed his wife following the assault, yet she had only lost consciousness.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the man’s body was later recovered on the shores of Lake Kariba.





“On August 27, 2019 at around 12pm, a 42-year-old male adult in Kariba had a misunderstanding with his spouse at their residence,” he said. “The male adult struck his wife with an unknown object and she lost consciousness.





“The man fled from the scene and his body was later found on the shores of Lake Kariba. The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated and later discharged. We reiterate that members of the public should not resort to violence when embroiled in domestic disputes.”





This incident comes after the Zimbabwe Republic Police recently expressed concern over an increase in domestic violence cases, which have resulted in deaths and injuries.





Police urged members of the public to seek counselling services to resolve their differences. Meanwhile, police are investigating a case in which a man was hit and killed by an unknown motorist on Sunday at around 2000hrs at the 80-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road.



