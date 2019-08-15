SUNDOWNS BID R15 MILLION FOR BILLIAT





South African football champions Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly tabled a R15 million bid to re-land the services of Kaizer Chiefs’ Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat.





But Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has cast doubt about reports linking Billiat with a R15 million return to Mamelodi Sundowns.





Billiat has been linked with a move back to Sundowns after just one season with the Glamour Boys.





In a report on Tuesday, the Brazilians acting general manager Yogesh Singh revealed that talks were advancing with regard the 28-year-old making his return to Chloorkop.

Nonetheless, Motaung, affectionately nicknamed “Bobsteak” for his love of food and for the fact he controls Chiefs’ purse strings in the transfer market, indicated that Singh’s statement was misleading.





He told Goal: “I’m not going to say anything about those things. As Chiefs, we haven’t said anything.





“There is nothing I am going to say about Khama Billiat. I don’t know what those guys (Sundowns) are talking about. Thank you.”





The Zimbabwe ace scored 14 goals in all competitions in 2018/19 but it was not enough to earn Amakhosi any silverware.





On Tuesday Sundowns’ acting general manager Singh is said to have confirmed that talks between the two clubs were ongoing and negotiations were advancing.





As such, was revealed that the Brazilians have made an offer of R15 million for the forward to make a possible return to Chloorkop.





The 28-year-old spent five seasons of success with Downs before making a big money switch to the Glamour Boys at the start of 2018/19.





However, it seems the player is not content with life at Chiefs and reports suggest he is a major instigator behind wanting a return to his former club.





Soccer Laduma said: “The Siya crew has it on good authority that Sundowns, who are determined to bring the Zimbabwean attacker back to Chloorkop a year after he left them to join Amakhosi as a free agent, have offered Chiefs an incredible R15-million in an attempt to conclude negotiations.”

KickOff.com also reported yesterday that Mamelodi Sundowns are willing to offer some of their players to Kaizer Chiefs in an effort to get Billiat back to Chloorkop.





KickOff.com understands that Sundowns are offering money, as well as players, to try get the Zimbabwean international back on board.





Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has stayed away from speaking about Billiat in the media, but the club has since confirmed to a couple of publications that they’ve opened talks with Amakhosi over a possible deal to sign the attacking star.





Former SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie, KickOff.com understands, is one of the players that have been offered to Amakhosi, so two midfielders Aubrey Ngoma and Lucky Mohomi.





Ngoma and Mohomi are said to not be part of the plans of Mosimane for the coming season and this was evident last week when they were training on the side with goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson, while the rest of the players were involved in a 11 versus 11 match.





Mohomi’s number 15 jersey has been given to Andile Jali, so Sundowns are looking to use this to possibly get the targets they want.





Brockie, meanwhile, has been training with the first and travelled with the team to Zambia for pre-season, but the club is willing to let him go to get Billiat.



