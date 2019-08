MDC SPEAKS ON NSSA ROT

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has learnt with utter shock and dismay the contents of the recently released Auditor’s report which reveals that through the then Minister of Public Service Labor and Social Welfare and her associates, the organization suffered a potential financial prejudice amounting to $167,713, 756.00 and actual financial prejudice of $7,536,375.00.

Indicated in the same report is the criminal conduct of NSSA employees working in cahoots with the Minister where the former awarded the MetBank facilities that were not merited leading to a huge exposure of $62,003,96.00. The corruption within NSSA might look like mere figures, but quite sadly they have far reaching socio-economic implications on the livelihoods of pensioners. At the center of the effects of the NSSA scandal is the failure by the institution to honor its obligations on pensions. After decades of hard work and deductions, retirees become paupers due to the avarice of corrupt politicians who seek to profit at the expense of the impoverished workers.

The criminals must not go unpunished but beyond the punitive measures that we expect to be taken against those who have been caught with their fingers in the pie, the MDC proposes systemic and structural reforms of the public pension fund. We acknowledge that pushing for NSSA reform in the absence of political stability and under the current illegitimate administration is a tall order.

We also acknowledge that progress on pension fund governance builds on the level of governance in the whole economy which is currently in tatters. Nonetheless, guided by our conscience and core values of justice and fairness, we are taking it upon ourselves to stand in defense of the vulnerable pensioner; hence in the short term, the MDC through its parliamentary deployees will push for a

Pension Reform Act that will necessitate the creation of a Pension Reform Taskforce which seeks to: