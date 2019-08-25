I FEAR BEING POISONED : CHIEF NDIWENI





MDC leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday visited jailed Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni at Khami Maximum Security Prison on the outskirts of Bulawayo, where the traditional leader revealed he feared for his life.







Ndiweni told Chamisa that he was not taking any chances and was not having any food prepared by prison officials.





He also said a team of medical doctors have promised to have him undergo a full medical check-up once released.





Ndiweni is serving an 18-month jail sentence following his conviction by Bulawayo magistrate Gladmore Mushove for destroying a villager’s homestead. His co-accused, 23 other villagers, were ordered to do community service.





“I have not been taking food prepared by the prison. I have been extra-careful and ensuring that all the food I take is coming from outside, from the people I trust,” he said.





“Also, just yesterday [Friday], a team of medical doctors was here and promised a full medical check-up once I am released,” Ndiweni, who was in high spirits, told Chamisa.





Chamisa, who was mobbed by inmates during the visit, was accompanied by the chief’s lawyer Dumisani Dube and Senator Hellen Mpofu.





Chamisa told The Standard in an exclusive interview that the traditional leader was jovial and the prison stint had not sapped his energy.





“I was encouraged to see that the people’s chief is in high spirits,” he said. “He is happy that he is not broken; he is not a broken man.





“He continues to show courage and fortitude under extreme circumstances, but my coming here is just to express solidarity with him.”





Ndiweni has approached the High Court challenging his conviction and sentence.



