A school in South Africa that showed matrics offering Nazi salutes on its main website image said they were actually Roman salutes.

After a social media furore over the Somerset West Private School photograph‚ which was removed on Wednesday‚ principal Morne Coetzer told TimesLIVE: “It has come to our attention that there have been objections to a matric photo where some learners give what appears to be a Roman salute.

“While we don’t believe that the learners intended to offend anyone‚ we have removed the photograph from the website.”