FOUR TO FIGHT FOR ZAKA EAST

MDC candidate

The nomination court which sat yesterday has approved four candidates from four political parties for the Zaka East by-election slated for next month, September 21.







Zanu PF will be represented by Clemence Chiduwa, MDC Alliance by Derick Charamba Gudzameso, National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) by Clemence Chavarika and Lazarus Mubango will represent FreeZim Congress.





The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) Masvingo provincial elections officer Zex Pudurai said the commission is geared and ready to deliver free, fair and credible elections.

“Four candidates from four political parties have gone through the nomination process and as Zec we are ready for the elections.





“The political parties can now campaign in a free, fair and peaceful environment,” said Pudurai.





Zanu PF is expected to launch its campaign on August 17 in Zaka led by national political commissar Victor Matemadanda.





MDC candidate Charamba has already started doing door to door campaigns drumming up support in the Zanu PF dominated territory.



