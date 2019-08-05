FOUR THIEVING COPS CHARGED





FOUR policemen from Fort Rixon police station have appeared in court for allegedly stealing gold ore worth $ 2 000 from Sheep Skin A mine in the same area.





Evans Mandipanza (38), Forbes Moyo (46), Joseph Shumba (32) and Godknows Ruwanikwa (34) pleaded not guilty to a theft charge when they appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.





The magistrate remanded them out of custody on bail to September 5 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on July 10 at around 12PM this year, the accused persons went to Sheep Skin A mine in a police vehicle. “When they arrived at the mine, employees ran away in different directions at the sight of a police vehicle. The accused persons allegedly loaded gold ore into empty bags that they had found on the ground and drove away,” Mr Mageza said.





He said some of the employees who were observing from a distance advised the owner of the mine, Mr Elijah Sithole (38), to report the matter to the police.





The prosecutor said Mr Sithole reported the matter to the police on July 12 leading to the arrest of the accused persons.



