FIVE DIAMOND DEALERS BUSTED





FIVE suspected diamond dealers were last week arrested and arraigned in court on allegations of illegally dealing in diamonds after being found in possession of six pieces of gems in Zimunya.





The suspects Prince Mwaziya (22), Trymore Marange (32), Samson Gutauone (28), Anold Kagurabadza (32) and Witness Kagurabadza (29), all of Mutare, appeared before magistrate Ms Purity Gumbo for contravening Section 3 (1) as read with Section 3 (2) of the Precious Stones Act Chapter 21:06.





Prosecutor Mr Godwish Dzimakwe said on July 24 around 6pm Detectives Dhliwe Mpofu, Sheunesu Magune and Collen Chidhakwa were on patrol when they intercepted the illegal dealers near Manyande River in Marange.





The accused persons were in a Toyota Corolla (Registration Number ABH 0568). When the detectives identified themselves before searching them, Kagurabadza took out a sachet containing six pieces of diamond and voluntarily handed it over to the cops.





The detectives then asked the suspects to produce a permit or license authorising them to deal or be in possession of diamonds, which they failed to produce.



