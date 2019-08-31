ED RETURNS HOME

file pic

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back home after attending the Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan.





The conference sought to unlock business opportunities for Japanese corporates especially those in infrastructure development. It also saw Harare Hospital’s paediatric unit being refurbished to the tune of US$2.7 grant.





Japan also promised to secure 150 000 tonnes cereal for drought-stricken communities following a devasting drought.







