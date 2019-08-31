ED RETURNS HOME

|file pic
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back home after attending the Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan.
The conference sought to unlock business opportunities for Japanese corporates especially those in infrastructure development. It also saw Harare Hospital’s paediatric unit being refurbished to the tune of US$2.7 grant.
Japan also promised to secure 150 000 tonnes cereal for drought-stricken communities following a devasting drought.
Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa was welcomed at the Riobert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, State Security Minister Owen Ncube, Harare Metropolitan Minister Oliver Chidau, service chiefs and senior government officials.zbc
