DIASPORANS DUPED IN BYO





A number of Zimbabweans in diaspora were allegedly duped of thousands of United States dollars by an unregistered borehole drilling company whose owners were operating from a property in Bulawayo.





The company known as Bulawayo Drilling, was reportedly demanding a US$4 200 deposit from its victims and the directors became evasive once they received the money.





According to one of the victims, Zibusiso Sibanda, the company has duped about five people.





“I wanted to have a borehole drilled at my home area in Jotsholo, Lupane, and was referred to Bulawayo Drilling. They charged me US$6 300 for their services

and I paid a deposit of US$4 200,” Sibanda said.





“The balance was to be settled later. “They told me that they would come and do the job while I looked for the balance.





“ Ever since then, they keep telling me different stories and they are not even responding to my messages.”





Sibanda reported the matter to the police at Central Police Station under case number 8814/19.





“It’s like these guys have duped many people because the police informed me that about five people had made reports over similar cases. What is so appalling is

that they are using fake names,” he said.





“The guy I was in contact with identified himself as P Dube, the field technician, but the cellphone number he was using is registered in the name of Morton

Zimbudzana.





“The other cellphone number they were using is registered under Tatenda Chari.”





Kudakwashe Mazendane who was duped of US$1 500, said he had tried to have the company drill the promised borehole without success.





“I’m based in the United Kingdom and got to know them through Facebook where they were very active,” he said.





“I then paid them US$1 500 for borehole drilling as deposit, but they never delivered. I have been bearing on them to do the job to no avail.”





The company allegedly supplied its victims with fake names and contact details, a situation that has made it difficult for the victims to locate them.





Efforts to contact the company owners using the contact details provided on one of their flyers were fruitless as the phone numbers were not going through.





Their offices, located along Fort Street between 13th Avenue and 14th Avenue at Albion Flats, were deserted, with the property caretaker saying they left the place a long time ago.





He said about three people had come to the office looking for them to no avail. “Some are from Plumtree. These people have caused us serious problems here,” he said.





A tenant, who preferred anonymity, said the suspected two fraudsters from Harare were once arrested by the police over fraud allegation but were released

under unclear circumstances.





“These guys had no equipment, but surprisingly were making money,” the tenant said.





The flyer says the company offers borehole drilling, pump installation, geological survey, solar pump installation, jojo tanks and stands services.



