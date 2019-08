CHEGUTU MAYOR SLAMS CHAMISA

Serious divisions and infighting has rocked the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-Alliance ahead of a demonstration scheduled for tomorrow, with a section of senior party officials and supporters saying they were tired of being “used”.

It is understood the divisions have been caused by Mr Chamisa’s move to rid the party of former secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora’s loyalists. Sources say mayors and councillors are his latest targets.

Mr Mwonzora was challenging Mr Chamisa for the party’s presidency, but eventually pulled out citing an uneven ground.

He has since been co-opted into the national executive.