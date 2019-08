BUSES FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned that as the government works on continuously improving conditions of service for workers in the public service, it expects hard work and will not tolerate corruption.



He said this at the Harare Institute of Technology this morning when he launched the Public Service Commission (PSC) strategic plan, which was immediately followed by the commissioning of 25 buses meant for civil servants across the country.

The twin evils of corruption and inefficiency must be eradicated. I shall exhort all public officials to be mindful of the immense responsibility they have towards national development and the improvement of the quality of life of our people. The civil service is urged to always separate public and personal interests and to put the concerns of our people above personal benefit. We must remain clean, prudent, honest and upright in our conduct and in the exercise of power. Public servants must be industrious, dedicated and committed. The moon lighting culture of the past will not be condoned, said Ce Mnangagwa.