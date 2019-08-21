BUSES FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned that as the government works on continuously improving conditions of service for workers in the public service, it expects hard work and will not tolerate corruption.







He said this at the Harare Institute of Technology this morning when he launched the Public Service Commission (PSC) strategic plan, which was immediately followed by the commissioning of 25 buses meant for civil servants across the country.





The twin evils of corruption and inefficiency must be eradicated. I shall exhort all public officials to be mindful of the immense responsibility they have towards national development and the improvement of the quality of life of our people. The civil service is urged to always separate public and personal interests and to put the concerns of our people above personal benefit. We must remain clean, prudent, honest and upright in our conduct and in the exercise of power. Public servants must be industrious, dedicated and committed. The moon lighting culture of the past will not be condoned, said Ce Mnangagwa.







The President also emphasised the role of the PSC in driving the industrialisation and mordenisation agenda spelt out in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme.





The implementation of this strategic plan must remain alive to the course we have chosen as a country, a course that will modernise, industrialise and grow our economy as well as improve the quality of life of our people, in line with Vision 2030, he said.





Cde Mnangagwa also spoke of his great expectation from staff at embassies, the Registrars Office and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).





Our staff at embassies should be vigilant ambassadors of our great nation and engage in vigorous economic diplomacy to attract foreign investments and partnerships for our economic growth. Meanwhile, the Registrars Office has been capacitated to produce national identity documents and passports. I urge the unit to drastically improve its service delivery to people. Equally, I encourage ZIMRA and the Immigration Department to facilitate the flow of persons and goods across all our borders, he said.





In light of the expectations, President Mnangagwa reassured civil servants of continued improvement of their welfare particularly during the current challenging times of economic reforms.





He said the commissioning of the buses is part of the government strategy to providing an efficient transport system for both civil servants and the general public.



