WHITE CITY BOMBING : NO LEADS

“Let’s look at creating jobs and starting investments at ward level. We might have big projects but let’s look down on the wards and talk of production for example bread should be baked at local level. Let’s work for our economy. In rural areas, bake your own bread. The oven is made of homemade bricks, mortar. Mealie-meal from the maize we produce, make Vaseline, candles at local level so that we determine our own destiny. We don’t just support President Mnangagwa through dance and song, no, we must get into production. Why buy bread at $7 when we can make our own, cheap one? Money is there and we have support from President Mnangagwa. As individuals we must work for our economy,” she said.