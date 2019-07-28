WHITE CITY BOMBING : NO LEADS





ZANU-PF National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said the people behind the bombing at White City Stadium in Bulawayo last year have not been accounted for so party members should remain vigilant.





The cowardly attack on June 23, last year that was aimed at President Mnangagwa killed two and injured at least 49 people, among them Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Mrs Marry Chiwenga and ex-National Commissar Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired).





Speaking at the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association (Zilwaco) conference in Gweru on Saturday, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said there are signs of the existence of the party’s enemies within its structures.





“About the Bulawayo bombing, the enemy hasn’t been caught. So let’s not sleep. We can’t afford to sleep. We are the custodians of the party and Government.





“We look at what is happening from the areas you are operating from. Some are there sabotaging our programmes.





“President Mnangagwa has a clear vision. He is pushing the reengagement policy and some people are busy calling for sanctions.





“The Zimbabwe is open for business mantra, Vision 2030 all are clear signs that the country is poised for socio- economic growth,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.





She said Zanu-PF should start preparing for the 2023 harmonised elections from the grassroots so as to give the opposition the thumping it deserves.





Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said as part of economic advancement programmes aimed at alleviating the plight of people who sacrificed to liberate the country, Government will soon ensure that freedom fighters start benefitting from a number of programmes.





“Let’s look at creating jobs and starting investments at ward level. We might have big projects but let’s look down on the wards and talk of production for example bread should be baked at local level. Let’s work for our economy. In rural areas, bake your own bread. The oven is made of homemade bricks, mortar. Mealie-meal from the maize we produce, make Vaseline, candles at local level so that we determine our own destiny. We don’t just support President Mnangagwa through dance and song, no, we must get into production. Why buy bread at $7 when we can make our own, cheap one? Money is there and we have support from President Mnangagwa. As individuals we must work for our economy,” she said.



