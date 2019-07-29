WE WILL AMEND MUGABE ERA CONSTITUTION : ZANU PF





Zanu-PF is going to amend its constitution to ensure that it speaks to the vision of its First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa of transforming the country into an upper middle income economy by 2030, the party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, has said.





He said they would soon dispatch teams to elicit people’s views on what they wanted to be included in the constitution.





Cde Mangwana made the remarks while addressing Masvingo 2018 election victory celebrations in Mashava recently.





The party won 25 out of the 26 constituencies in the province in the 2018 elections.





“As Secretary for Legal Affairs, we entered into the New Dispensation using the constitution which was there during the Mugabe era,” said Cde Mangwana.





“We find it befitting to look at the vision that our President has and see if it can be achieved using this old constitution. We are in the process of coming up with a new constitution for Zanu-PF which resonates with President Mnangagwa’s vision.





“We call it Copac II, looking at the party constitution to see if it allows us to achieve Vision 2030. We are going to send teams that will ask you what you want to be included in the party’s constitution.





“If the party constitution is strong, even the Government will be strong and through that we can achieve the vision of our President. Government officials should come in and find their work cut out through the party constitution. So, the party requires a new constitution that speaks to the vision of our President.”





Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke explained the state of the economy to the people.





“We all had one problem of thinking that after President Mnangagwa assumed office, our lives were going to change overnight,” he said. “I want to tell you that running a country is different from undertaking household chores.





“Running a country is a process. When President Mnangagwa assumed office, Government had a lot of debts accumulated by the previous Government. To move forward, we have to pay those internal and external debts and coming up with policies that bring our economy back on a recovery path.





“We have programmes that were being implemented to plug loopholes to ensure a good take-off.”





Cde Matuke said the economic situation was compounded by some wholesalers and retailers who colluded to hike prices so that people could revolt against the Government.





He said the strategy had failed and actually hardened people to love their country and Government more.



